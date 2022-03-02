The sixth wave of the pandemic may have crested but the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization remains high, further straining Japan’s health care system and making it hard for some hospitals to continue offering other conventional medical services.

Highlighting that concern, in the week ending Feb. 20, Japan experienced a record 6,064 “difficult emergency transport” cases — defined as incidents where paramedics spent at least 30 minutes bringing a patient to a medical facility and had to make four or more inquiries at hospitals and other medical institutions — according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

That number fell to 5,204 the following week, but it remained over 50% higher than the peak of the country’s fifth wave last summer, which was caused by the delta variant.

In some cases, paramedics transporting people in cardiac arrest couldn’t find a hospital that would accept them, resulting in their death.

For example, Tokyo has 26 hospitals designated as “tertiary emergency medical institutions.” These are often the last resort for patients with life-threatening emergencies such as stroke or cardiopulmonary arrest. According to a recent survey by the Asahi Shimbun, eight of these 26 hospitals have been forced to either restrict the number of incoming patients or have been unable to accept them. The surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations was to blame.

Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital is one such institution. A highly regarded medical facility, TMDU Hospital provides care to severely ill patients who cannot be treated elsewhere. Yet, like many other hospitals, they are also responding to the coronavirus pandemic, thereby diverting considerable staff and medical resources to COVID-19 treatment.

In response to a request from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, TMDU more than doubled its number of beds for moderately ill COVID-19 patients to 49 on Jan. 24. Then on Feb. 14, it doubled the number of beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients — from six to 12.

“These changes have prompted us to curb regular medical services and accept fewer emergency patients,” said an official with TMDU. “In addition, the beds for post-op intensive care were converted to beds for COVID-19 patients, so we reduced the number of regular surgeries and devoted our medical resources to coronavirus treatment.”

Unable to find room for patients needing critical care for ailments that aren’t COVID-19, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital had to improvise.

Nurses look after a dialysis patient in Saitama Prefecture on Feb. 15. | KYODO

“In some cases, the ambulance is parked on the grounds, and the emergency physicians board the ambulance, provide treatment, and then transport the patient to another medical institution after treatment,” the hospital official said.

Adding to the predicament is the seasonal rise in winter of patients who require urgent care after a stroke or heart attack, said Masataka Inokuchi, vice president of the Tokyo Medical Association.

“The increase in emergency visits has resulted in general hospital beds filling to capacity. In addition, the number of hospitalized patients with … coronavirus infections has risen, and there have been many cases throughout Tokyo where it was difficult to find hospitals for patients needing urgent care,” Inokuchi told the metropolitan government’s weekly monitoring meeting last Thursday.

Though the number of daily new COVID-19 infections has declined by more than a third from the early February peak, there has been no significant improvement in the bed shortage for severely ill patients, most of whom have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65 years old. In Tokyo, the usage rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 remains above 50%. The health care system remains in crisis mode due to a chronic shortage of manpower, with many medical workers either infected or in isolation after being designated as a COVID-19 close contact, experts say.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government established a task force to coordinate hospital admissions at the request of public health centers if they are having trouble arranging hospitals themselves, but they are also having difficulty dealing with the surge in daily requests.

A nurse looks after a COVID-19 patient using a ventilator in Tokyo in August. | KYODO

“In some cases involving pregnant women or patients requiring dialysis, hospitalization coordination has been difficult, and many cases have been carried over into the following day,” Inokuchi says.

There is also renewed concern over a resurgence in cases after the nation’s daily tally peaked at over 100,000 in early February. Yamagata and Okinawa prefectures, for example, posted a rise in new infections last week from the previous week, while Tokyo on Tuesday posted 11,813 COVID-19 cases, marking a week-on-week rise for a second straight day and bucking the recent trend of decline.

There are also signs that BA.2, the “stealth” omicron subvariant said to be more infectious than omicron, is gradually spreading in Japan. Experts worry that it could prolong the sixth wave of infections — or even drive another surge of cases later this year. Tokyo has so far identified at least 30 cases involving the BA.2 subvariant.

“There are concerns that the number of newly infected people will increase again,” a health ministry official said. “The current situation is different from last summer, and the decrease in the number of newly infected people is very slow (this time).”

Last week, the government’s COVID-19 advisory board discussed the issue of paramedics who can’t find hospitals for their patients. They agreed that there are few available solutions other than an overall reduction in the number of patients, another health ministry official said.

Despite the challenges, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital is doing its best to help patients in their hour or need.

“We are trying to be creative to cope with difficulties,” the TMDU official said.