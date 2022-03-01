Toshiba Corp. CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and other executives will step down amid turmoil over its plan to split the company into two entities, informed sources said Tuesday.

Toshiba said earlier that it would hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on March 24 to have them vote on its recently decided plan to split into two listed companies.

Toshiba, a Japanese household name with a nearly 150-year history, said it would seek majority support for the new reform plan announced last month after its earlier plan to divide into three firms was met with opposition from some major shareholders.

Tsunakawa had said the outcome of the vote on March 24 will not be legally binding as Toshiba plans to hold a regular shareholders’ meeting next year for a final decision.