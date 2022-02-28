Japan is considering imposing sanctions against some individuals in Belarus, including high-ranking government officials, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government hopes to reach a decision at the earliest date possible.

Hayashi and Kishida made the remarks at an Upper House budget committee meeting, in response to questions by a ruling party lawmaker on Japan’s response to the Ukraine crisis.

On Sunday, Kishida said Japan will join efforts by the United States and the European Union in blocking access by some Russian banks to the SWIFT international payment system.

On top of the sanctions already announced on Russia, Japan will freeze assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian government officials, Kishida said.

“We will show that a reckless act of violence comes with a huge price,” Kishida told reporters, condemning Russia’s “aggression.”

“The international community’s relationship with Russia can no longer be the same as before,” he said.

Kishida condemned Russian’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international law that undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Eastern European nation.

The Japanese government will extend emergency humanitarian assistance worth $100 million to Ukraine, he added.