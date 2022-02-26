Japan and the United States’ top diplomats on Saturday discussed the need to bolster the alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi saying its impact would not be limited to Europe.

Speaking to reporters, Hayashi slammed Russian “aggression,” in some of the government’s strongest criticisms yet of its invasion of Ukraine. The top Japanese diplomat said he had had spoken over the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for about 25 minutes in the morning, with the two agreeing on the need “to deal with Russia’s actions appropriately in order to avoid leaving behind mistaken lessons” — an apparent signal to China.

“The invasion by the Russian military violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, seriously violates international law … and shakes the very foundations of the international order that prohibits unilateral changes in the status quo by force,” Hayashi said. “We shared the understanding that the impact of this will not stop in Europe.”

Japan and the U.S. are concerned that China could take a page from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to step up its own moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

Hayashi has repeatedly noted that a failure to deliver a tough response to Moscow could embolden others, including Beijing, to make similar moves.

On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel also noted that the effects of the Russian invasion — which he characterized as a “war of aggression” — would go beyond Europe.

“This is not just going to be confined between Russia and Ukraine,” he told a hastily organized news conference in Tokyo.

China has repeatedly sent government vessels near the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea to press Beijing’s claim to the flash point islets, which it calls the Diaoyu. The dispatches have resulted in numerous confrontations between Chinese vessels and Japan Coast Guard ships watching over Japanese fishing vessels in the vicinity.

Tokyo has also voiced concern over Beijing’s moves in the Taiwan Strait, with top officials saying that a contingency over the land could be an existential threat to Japan’s own security.

China has ramped up its military activity to an almost daily clip over the last two years. Last month, China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the largest number since October.

Beijing has labeled unification with self-ruled Taiwan a “core issue” and sees the island as a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold, by force if necessary.

The moves have seen some observers draw parallels between the Ukraine crisis and the situation around Taiwan, though most experts are quick to point out the substantial differences between the two issues.

Hayashi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have pledged to beef up Tokyo’s alliance with Washington while strengthening the country’s defense capabilities to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing military power.