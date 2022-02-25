Japan’s ruling bloc said on Thursday that it welcomed the opposition Democratic Party for the People’s unusual gesture of voting for the government’s fiscal 2022 draft budget in the House of Representatives two days prior.

At a meeting of their secretaries-general and parliamentary affairs heads, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito also confirmed that they will discuss cooperating flexibly with the DPP in other areas if the opposition party makes policy proposals.

The DPP voted for the budget in the Lower House on Tuesday after taking a similar action at the chamber’s Budget Committee the previous day.

The unusual move by the DPP has upset other opposition parties.

“It was a very grave decision, not like ones that opposition parties make,” Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Monday.

“A question has arisen whether (the DPP) will be part of the forces confronting the LDP” in this summer’s election for the House of Councilors, Izumi added. The CDP and the DPP both aim to coordinate candidates in the election.

“It is extremely difficult for us to cooperate with the DPP in this situation,” Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, head of Nippon Ishin no Kai, said at a news conference in Osaka.

The DPP voted for the draft budget after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP’s president, promised Monday to consider lifting a freeze on the so-called trigger provision to lower gasoline tax temporarily amid soaring gasoline prices, in line with a request from the DPP.

DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki contacted Kishida over the matter last weekend, sources said.

“I’ve talked directly with the prime minister,” Tamaki said during a news conference on Tuesday, stressing that the lifting of the suspension was agreed between them.

Behind the DPP’s overture were concerns about the persistently low public support for the DPP in opinion polls, which hover around 1%.

In the party, an idea of merging with regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) has been floated, but no progress has been made, as many members of both parties oppose the idea.

The LDP welcomed the DPP’s approval of the draft budget, hoping to continue to benefit from a divided opposition.

Komeito is concerned about the potential impact of the overture on its alliance with the LDP, which has not been faring well recently. But at Thursday’s meeting, the two parties agreed, at least among the executives, to take the same approach toward the DPP.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)