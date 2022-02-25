100 YEARS AGO

Saturday, Feb. 4, 1922

Avalanche kills whole trainload in north Japan

A tremendous avalanche swept over and destroyed a train carrying a hundred and fifty men last night on the Hokuetsu Line, between Itoigawa and Aume. One hundred and ten of the travelers were instantly killed and many of the few survivors are injured.

The men were from among the many farmers of the district in the temporary employment of the railway, engaged in clearing the tracks of snow.

The Yomiuri, which publishes an extra containing the report of the disaster, states that great confusion exists in the neighborhood of the accident, to which point doctors and medical supplies are being rushed from Nagano.

An avalanche between Ichifuri and Oyashiradzu on the snowbound Hokuriku line in northwestern Japan yesterday afternoon prevented the resumption of traffic on the line, which was to have been reopened yesterday.

A 7-year-old lad was crushed to death and an 8-year-old girl was injured by the falling of a huge heap of snow off the roof of the gymnasium of the Saiwai Elementary School at Hakodate Friday afternoon. The girl was taken to the Hakodate Hospital.

75 YEARS AGO

Tuesday, Feb. 4,1947

Emperor’s brother goes to dancehall

Prince Takamatsu, 42-year-old second brother of the Emperor, turned up in a taxi dancehall at Tokyo’s fabulous Ginza on Sunday night and sat with the city’s cabaret queen at his side for charity’s sake.

It was something almost unbelievable to see a member of Japan’s once-secluded divine family beneath the cheesecloth canopy of the tawdry Marigold ballroom. But Prince Takamatsu had promised to appear at the benefit for repatriates and he showed up on schedule.

“I’d like to dance but the floor is too crowded,” said the prince. So he sat in a box at the side of the dance square. With him was heavily painted, blue-lidded Eiko Manabe, selected by Tokyo’s taxi dancers as Queen of the Cabarets.

The prince, who has jet black hair and a sharp-pointed receding chin, was completely relaxed and sat at ease in sharp contrast to the public appearances of the Emperor, who is always nervous and shifting from foot to foot.

Clad in a dark suit with a soft blue shirt, dark blue tie and a pullover V-necked brown sweater, he was greeted by a whole flock of dancehall officials in morning clothes and white carnations when he stepped from the elevator on the fifth floor of the run-down, dirty building. He accepted a carnation and placed it in his lapel.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 4, 1972

Sapporo Winter Olympics open

With its political rows and troubles behind it, the 11th Winter Olympic Games opened here Thursday with a traditional ceremony of pomp and color.

In brilliant sunshine, the Emperor declared open the games, the first Winter Olympics ever held in Asia, and the biggest and most expensive yet.

The sunlit opening ceremony, watched by more than 50,000 people, was in sharp contrast to the tension and controversy which surrounded final preparations for the 11-day games earlier this week.

Until 24 hours before the opening ceremony it appeared likely one of the top skiing nations, Austria, would withdraw in protest against the banning of their Alpine star Karl Schranz because of involvement in commercial advertising.

The 33-year-old Schranz, who did not attend the opening ceremony, persuaded his teammates not to quit — ending for the moment a long-standing controversy over commercialism in winter sports.

The Austrian skier was one of millions in Japan, as well as around the world, who watched the brilliant 70-minute ceremony on television.

25 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 6, 1997

Ministry to boost flu vaccine stocks

The Health and Welfare Ministry is preparing to increase production of influenza vaccine in anticipation of a cyclical influenza epidemic that could kill thousands in Japan alone.

A ministry task force, set up last month to handle national health crises in the wake of the scandal involving HIV-tainted blood products, will take up the issue of depleted flu vaccine stocks in its second meeting on Feb. 14, officials said Wednesday.

The group aims to map out specific measures to ensure sufficient supplies of the vaccine are available before next winter, the officials said.

Historically, serious flu epidemics occur periodically as the virus mutates into a tougher structure. The previous epidemic, in 1957, killed 7,700 people in Japan alone.

Vaccination is the only known way to fight off a flu epidemic. It was mandatory for children until 1994.

The officials said the task force will discuss the production and effectiveness of the vaccine, its side effects and how to finance a vaccination program.

It will consider ways of strengthening cooperation with other countries also preparing for a possible flu epidemic, they said.

“If a new strain of influenza hits the world, each nation will be putting priority on securing enough vaccine for its population, so it will be hard to rely on vaccine supplies from foreign countries,” said Tomohisa Shimoda, chief of the ministry’s Health Science Division.

“Japan must be quick in hammering out a way to cope with this. We would like to make it in time for the next winter,” said Shimoda, who also chairs the task force.

