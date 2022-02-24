Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing growing criticism from within his Liberal Democratic Party, as influential members criticize him over issues ranging from strict border controls due to the coronavirus to the UNESCO registration for the Sado gold and silver mines.

With media polls showing Kishida’s support rate is declining, questions about who is in charge — the prime minister or his party — are growing.

Last week, a Jiji Press poll showed Kishida’s support rate at 43.4%, down 8.3 percentage points from the rate in January. Worse, the percentage of respondents who said they did not support him rose 6.6 percentage points last month to 25.3% last week. While a Kyodo News poll released earlier this week showed that 56.6% of respondents did support Kishida, that hasn’t stopped the LDP from facing public criticism over several issues.

After reports in January that Kishida, on the advice of the Foreign Ministry, was thinking about postponing the UNESCO nomination of the Sado gold and silver mines out of concerns the move would upset South Korea due to the mines' historical links to Koreans who were forced to work there during wartime, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a top ally, LDP policy chief Sanae Takaichi, urged Kishida to go ahead with the recommendation. They said that bowing to South Korean demands would damage Japan’s honor. Kishida decided to make the recommendation just before the Feb. 1 deadline.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at an LDP meeting in Tokyo in December. | KYODO

Abe and other LDP leaders also attacked Kishida’s decision to lock down Japan’s borders in December, excluding all nonresident foreign nationals and setting a limit of 3,500 entrants a day. Abe warned at a meeting of his faction on Feb. 10 that the ban meant Japan could fall behind in the global economy. On Feb. 15, a committee of the LDP policy research council, which is headed by Takaichi, urged Kishida to allow more foreign students to enter Japan. Kishida announced two days later that the daily entry limit would be raised to 5,000 people per day and that foreign students and businesspeople will be eligible to enter.

Kishida’s change of heart following criticism from within the LDP over his response to these and other issues, including Japan’s relations with China and Russia, political experts say, is due to his own position within the party as well as the power held by bureaucrats.

“If I were to make a choice as to who is in charge of the government, I’d say it’s the LDP as a whole, not Kishida, that is leading the policymaking or political decisions. That’s because Kishida hasn’t yet led the LDP to a huge national election victory that resulted in a large increase of seats,” said Mieko Nakabayashi, a professor at Waseda University’s School of Social Sciences.

Kishida, she adds, needs to win the next Upper House election, scheduled for this summer, in order to have three years of solid power until the next scheduled elections in 2025. An increase of party seats would provide him with breathing room to govern and consolidate his power, giving him a better leverage to face down critics within the LDP.

“However, currently, Kishida has to be nice to everybody,” Nakabayashi says.

Political analyst and freelance journalist Tetsuo Suzuki says that, overall, the domestic and foreign policies Kishida has announced since taking office in September, whether or not they were met with interparty criticism, show that neither Kishida nor the party are in charge.

“The Kishida administration is a completely bureaucrat-led government and very much opposite from the way former Prime Ministers Abe and Yoshihide Suga ran their administrations. Abe and Suga were better able to keep the bureaucrats under control when it came to policy decisions. But Kishida just follows the policies that the bureaucrats want,” he said.

“Kishida is not really a man who listens, and if there is criticism of his policies, he takes it in and then changes the policy. He’s a type of political chameleon.”

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) pledges to support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December during a meeting of Abe’s faction. | KYODO

Abe in particular has been a strong critic of Kishida, attacking him over his response to the Sado issue, the government's coronavirus policies and his hesitation to join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. On Feb. 17, Takaichi also criticized Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, a close Kishida ally, over Hayashi’s discussions with Russia about Japanese-Russian economic cooperation as the Ukraine crisis was building toward conflict.

There are political reasons for Abe to attack Kishida, including the fact that Abe is the leader of the party’s largest faction with 94 members, while Kishida’s faction has 45 members, and both men seek to expand those numbers.

But Suzuki says that what is driving the still-influential Abe’s criticism of Kishida’s policies is also personal animosity.

“After becoming prime minister, Kishida refused to listen to Abe’s advice to appoint Takaichi as the party’s powerful secretary-general and Abe ally Hagiuda as chief Cabinet secretary. Abe’s anger with Kishida peaked, though, with the appointment of Hayashi as foreign minister, as Hayashi is a political rival from Abe’s home prefecture of Yamaguchi. In addition, Abe never really forgave Kishida for disregarding his Abenomics economic policy,” Suzuki added, referring to Kishida's departure from the former prime minister's signature policy, instead pushing what he calls a "new capitalism."