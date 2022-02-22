The head of Japan’s largest business lobby suggested Monday that the country’s border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus are not based on solid epidemiological grounds and called on the government to further ease them by simplifying immigration procedures.

Masakazu Tokura — who leads the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren — said at a news conference that the government’s decision to raise the cap on the daily number of entrants starting next month, from the current 3,500 to 5,000, is not enough.

Tokura said he believes the real reasons for the lack of easing are complicated immigration and tracing procedures for people entering Japan. To solve what he sees as a bottleneck, the chairman of the lobby requested that the government use more digital technology.

However, he said the decision last week was the “first step in paving a way toward allowing people to travel internationally.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his government will relax Japan’s border controls from March, following criticism from business and academic circles at home and abroad.

Within the new daily cap, foreign nationals will be able to newly enter the country for purposes other than tourism.

Tokyo and many other areas remain under a quasi-state of emergency, which allows prefectural governors to ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop serving alcohol.

But some health experts have begun saying that the latest resurgence of infections, driven by the omicron variant, has likely peaked after lasting for more than a month.

Tokura, also chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co., questioned the need to continue limiting social and economic activities, and said it is necessary to draw up an exit strategy from the current sixth wave of infections.

“There should be discussions as fast as possible about what it should be like” once the coronavirus is endemic and there is no longer a pandemic, he said.

Also on Monday, a U.S. business group in Japan said that the cap on numbers should be raised and “nightmare” bureaucratic processes streamlined while welcoming the country’s limited opening of its borders.

Christopher LaFleur, special adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, told Bloomberg TV that phased plans starting next week to ease some of the developed world’s strictest pandemic border controls would be closely watched by the business community.

LaFleur said that move would still mean slow progress on clearing a backlog of would-be new entrants. “Looking at the numbers and adjusting them depending on what the demand is, is going to be critical,” he said.

In announcing the easing last week, Kishida said the pace of infections was slowing down, while adding caution was still needed and Japan “couldn’t afford to let down its guard,” given that a delayed rise in serious cases might still occur.

“Japan when it first announced an opening policy last November, one that it had to walk back three weeks later, erected a paperwork nightmare of bureaucratic processes,” LaFleur said. “Those need to be streamlined and Japan needs to put into this effort the resources necessary.”

Such difficulties factor into corporate decisions on supply chains and where to locate regional headquarters, Om Prakash, chair of the chamber, also told Bloomberg Television. “In a competitive environment, that’s not worked well for our member companies here in Tokyo.”