Nippon Steel Corp. is calling on the government to provide at least ¥2 trillion ($17.3 billion) in subsidies over almost three decades to meet “net-zero” targets, as it seeks to stay competitive against China and other global rivals.

The Japanese steel giant needs such funding so it can vie on an “equal footing,” according to Hideo Suzuki, the managing executive officer overseeing the firm’s net-zero initiative. The company expects it will cost as much as ¥5 trillion to build facilities enabling decarbonization by 2050.

Suzuki said without the financial leg up, Chinese rivals — which already churn out more than half of the world’s steel — will be a greater threat to Japanese producers, as they will be able to take advantage of massive funding from their own centralized government.

“China has strong leadership, authority and abundant funds,” Suzuki said in an interview earlier this week. “They are very formidable as a rival.”

What Nippon Steel is asking of Japan is a sign of what governments worldwide face as they commit their industries to strict net-zero targets. The global steel industry alone is estimated by BloombergNEF to be required to spend $215 billion to $278 billion for capital investments by 2050.

The pressure is increasing amid a global race to develop green steel, with key suppliers including China Baowu Steel Group and European giant ArcelorMittal SA all pledging to become carbon neutral by the middle of this century.

Nippon Steel will ask the government for more funds, given that it will need ¥1 trillion for research and development alone over the period, Suzuki said. He pointed to Beijing’s funding to its top producer China Baowu being more than four times what Japan’s entire steel industry receives in government subsidies.

So far, Japan has allocated just a fraction of what Nippon Steel is seeking. The nation has earmarked ¥193.5 billion over 10 years from its ¥2 trillion green fund for research and development of net-zero steel, Suzuki said. Requests for comment to the Japanese government weren’t immediately answered.

Steel production currently relies heavily on coal-fired furnaces, putting pressure on global suppliers to develop technology — including use of hydrogen as a replacement for the key feedstock and fuel. The steel industry is responsible for about 15% of carbon emissions in both Japan and China, and 7% of greenhouse gases worldwide.

Still, Nippon Steel is ruling out tying up with Chinese producers to jointly develop new decarbonization technology as it remains more advanced than other companies, according to Suzuki.

Japan’s biggest producer has been making steel from mined iron and coal in blast furnaces for more than a century. Last year it said innovations for decarbonization will require a spend of ¥4 trillion to ¥5 trillion in new facilities, which could at least double the cost of steel over the next 30 years.

The company has also laid out a plan to cut 30% of its emissions by 2030, before reaching net-zero two decades later. As well as building 100% hydrogen-based plants, it wants to boost the use of hydrogen in existing furnaces and also make more metal via electric arc furnaces that remelt steel scrap.