Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to root out COVID-19 cases, with plans to mass test the entire city and fine those who refuse, according to local media, deploying tactics used on the mainland as the financial hub faces its most challenging outbreak yet.

Chinese medical workers will be brought in to test 1 million residents a day, with those who resist subject to a 10,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,280) fine, Sing Tao Daily said late Wednesday, citing people it didn’t identify. HK01 said the citywide testing will begin in early March and be conducted once a week for three weeks, though Hong Kong and the mainland are still discussing details, according to the report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the city of about 7.5 million people to take “all necessary measures” to contain COVID-19 in the city, as the widening outbreak — which came after months virus-free — undermines China’s zero-tolerance approach to keeping the pathogen out. While other parts of the world start to live alongside COVID-19, Beijing is continuing to pursue elimination, with mass and frequent testing in outbreak areas a key tool in an arsenal that also includes tight border controls and lengthy mandatory quarantines.

A patient displaying displaying COVID-19 symptoms waits for their test results outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

It would be the first time since the pandemic began that Hong Kong has enforced citywide testing, with the more contagious omicron variant providing the steepest challenge yet to maintaining the “COVID zero” strategy. Hong Kong’s infections tally continues to set records, with 4,285 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 7,000 preliminary infections. There are 16 patients in a critical condition — all adults — and officials announced 10 deaths, including a three-year-old girl.

A policy to isolate all positive cases and their close contacts is overwhelming the city’s medical system. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asked major property developers to make hundreds of hotel rooms available to house positive cases, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Omicron has exposed Hong Kong’s lack of preparation for a major outbreak, with policy shifting on an almost daily basis to try and maintain a strategy that other places left behind in favor of treating COVID-19 as endemic.

Omicron outbreaks on the mainland have been successfully contained through frequent and sustained mass testing. A flare-up in the northeast city of Tianjin last month was quelled through testing that saw operations at Toyota Motor Corp.’s production line there shut down for more than a week. China continues to see outbreaks, however, with a return to long periods of zero cases less likely with more transmissible variants like omicron and delta now the dominant strains worldwide.