The five major restaurant operators in Japan have all seen their group earnings improve at the bottom line, but the recovery mainly stemmed from coronavirus relief benefits paid to businesses complying with requests for closures or shorter operating hours, according to their latest earnings reports.

Raising the uncertainty surrounding restaurants and bars is the continuing spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, supply chain confusion around the world and soaring raw materials prices.

Watami Co., operator of izakaya (Japanese-style pubs), reported a group net loss of ¥1.1 billion for the April-December period last year, with the loss shrinking from ¥8.5 billion a year earlier thanks to cost-cutting efforts and pandemic relief benefits. Of the around 270 izakaya pubs it operates, Watami plans to close around 40 struggling outlets later this year.

Restaurant chain Skylark Holdings Co. logged a group net profit of ¥8.7 billion in 2021, achieving a turnaround from the previous year’s loss of ¥17.2 billion, on the back of ¥42.7 billion in relief benefits.

McDonald’s Holdings Co. (Japan), which has been enjoying brisk sales from its drive-through and home-delivery services, saw its operating profit hit a record high in 2021. However, the hamburger chain was recently forced to limit the sales of french fries twice due to delayed imports amid distribution issues overseas.

“Although we have a certain amount of stock on hand, no optimism is warranted,” said Tamotsu Hiiro, the company’s president.

In 2021, Royal Holdings Co. reported a group net loss of ¥2.8 billion, smaller than the previous year’s loss of ¥27.5 billion.

Zensho Holdings Co.’s group net balance was back in the black in the April-December period with a profit of ¥13.5 billion, after incurring a loss of ¥100 million a year earlier.