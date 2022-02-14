Hong Kong’s health officials warned that the city is facing a “crisis” as a record 2,000 preliminary positive cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals and upend its “COVID zero” strategy.

Authorities on Sunday reported 1,347 infections and said more than 3,400 confirmed patients were receiving treatment. Cases have exceeded capacity at Hong Kong’s hospitals, health officials said, adding they will now shift to prioritizing care for the elderly and children who test positive.

With daily COVID-19 infections seeing a breakneck surge from just 14 about three weeks ago, officials sought Beijing’s support over the weekend on several fronts including help with analyzing virus strains, building isolation facilities and the supply of test kits.

Compounding the city’s troubles, the government warned that supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry will be affected “to a certain extent” after a border transport interchange was suspended because some vehicle drivers tested positive.

China’s central government will give full support to Hong Kong, Chief Secretary John Lee said after a meeting with mainland officials in Shenzhen over the weekend.

“I believe with their help we will be in better position to contain the outbreak,” said Lee, who will be coordinating these efforts.

Beijing will take active measures to ensure there is a stable supply of daily necessities including fresh produce, Lee said.

Hong Kong was just recovering from last week’s sudden shortage of vegetables after mainland China temporarily shut border-crossing operations following a handful of positive tests among truck drivers. The swift clampdown — typical of the rigid measures Beijing imposes to quash potential outbreaks — saw the city’s supermarket shelves stripped bare and prices surge as fresh-produce supply dropped as much as 70%.

An employee prepares a takeout dinner order at Ho Lee Fook restaurant, closed to dine-in service due to COVID-19 restrictions, in Hong Kong on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

The administration ruled out a mainland-style lockdown despite a projection by researchers at the University of Hong Kong that cases are set to reach 28,000 in March.

Authorities urged the young and those with mild symptoms in stable condition to isolate at home — a marked reversal of a policy that earlier sent all infected patients to hospitals or the government’s spartan quarantine camp known as Penny’s Bay. Hospitals will also pare non-emergency and outpatient services.

“In the face of crisis, we must put our medical resources for serious cases, the elderly and the children,” Hospital Authority Chief Manager Larry Lee said at a briefing Sunday. “In order to ensure that they can be treated as soon as possible and to ensure that the health care system will not collapse, we will adopt urgent measures.”

Saturation point

The city’s isolation facilities are now full and the use of negative pressure wards that prevent contamination is now at “saturation point,” Lee said.

Chief Secretary Lee also reaffirmed a commitment to the city’s COVID zero policy, an approach that’s failed almost everywhere else. While countries from the U.S. to Germany and Australia are unwinding curbs, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic about two years ago.

But just short of a full lockdown, authorities have banned gatherings of more than two people in public, with violators facing a fine of at least 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640). Flight bans have been extended through March 4. The number of visitors to the city last year was “close to zero,” according to the city’s tourism board, compared with more than 65 million in 2018.

Besides battering its economy and threatening its status as an international financial hub, the futile policy has led to frustration among local residents, expatriates and business leaders.

Empty football pitches at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Analysts at Fitch Ratings became the latest to cut their 2022 forecasts for Hong Kong’s economy, saying the city’s delayed pandemic recovery makes it among the weakest of the 120 economies it tracks.

“I believe most government officials know it’s impossible to maintain COVID zero, but they can’t help because they have to follow China’s policy,” said Danny Lau, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association. “Hong Kong is becoming more and more like a ghost city.”