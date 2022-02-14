Japanese bonds got a double boost Monday as the central bank undertook unlimited purchases and traders returned from a long weekend to a risk-off mood in global markets.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of five to 10-year bonds at fixed rates in a bid to cap the recent rise in yields. The plan was announced on Thursday — the first of its type in more than three years — and said it would purchase the current benchmark notes at 0.25%.

That news came shortly before U.S. inflation data sparked a renewed selloff in global bonds, only for them to recover on Friday as central banks pushed back on rate-hike speculation and tension over Ukraine increased.

The shifts over recent days meant the need for the BOJ to conduct this kind of operation had eased somewhat by Monday. With U.S. yields back near where they were before Japan’s three-day weekend, there wasn’t likely be any take up from investors, said Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

“The JGB market will likely see relief buying as the BOJ firmly showed its stance to draw a line on the upper limit of 10-year yield at 0.25%,” he wrote in a note.

Japan’s central bank remains an outlier, maintaining ultra-easy policy while its peers start to wind back stimulus. With the fixed-rate operation, the BOJ is setting 0.25% as a clearer line in the sand for traders and doubling down on its commitment to continue with its stimulus program for now.

The 10-year yield fell about two basis points to 0.205% Monday. Under its curve control policy, the BOJ has a desired trading range for the benchmark of 0.25% either side of zero.

“The market has not really tested the BOJ yet, but if it does, we would expect a forceful response,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “We continue to believe the Bank of Japan will continue to defend the 0.25% upper limit for 10-year JGB yields under yield curve control.”

