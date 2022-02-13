Ahn Cheol-soo, an opposition-party candidate for South Korea’s presidential election, proposed that he and his rival unify their campaigns.
Ahn, a doctor-turned-politician who is a member of the People Party, suggested in a speech on his YouTube channel on Sunday that he and Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People Power Party merge their candidacies in order to beat the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung in next month’s election.
Gallup’s latest poll in February suggests Yoon and Lee are favorites for the race, with Yoon getting 37% support and Lee gaining 36%, while Ahn received the back of 13% of those surveyed and liberal candidate Sim Sang-jung 3%.
