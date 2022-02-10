The government is set Thursday to formalize the extension of a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo and 12 prefectures by three weeks until March 6, as the nation scrambles to rein in infections caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The government also plans to add western Japan’s Kochi prefecture to the quasi-emergency list — effective from Saturday until March 6. This brings the total to 36 of the country’s 47 prefectures, amid growing concern over the additional strain on the health care system.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to make a formal decision later in the day after a panel of medical and other experts give the go-ahead to the government plan.

The areas that will have the quasi-emergency measure extended beyond Sunday include Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures — Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa — along with Gunma, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki.

The extension of the quasi-emergency measures beyond Sunday is based on requests from prefectural governments. Governors can ask restaurants and bars to shorten business hours, and to stop or limit the serving of alcohol. They can also request that people refrain from nonessential travel between prefectures.

The development comes despite Kishida’s pledge to take all possible steps to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The prime minister has said the pace of increase in new cases has been “clearly slowing,” but health experts say the latest wave of infections has yet to peak, complicating efforts by the government to contain the spread of the virus and keep the economy going at the same time.

“The number of cases in young people is decreasing, but infections are spreading among children and elderly people,” Takaji Wakita, chair of the advisory board and director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a news conference Wednesday after a meeting of the health ministry’s advisory panel.

He said, “It’s important to curb cases in elderly people with high risks of developing severe symptoms.”

The advisory panel pointed out that the pace of increase in new cases is falling but that the number of patients with severe symptoms and the death toll continue to rise.

Even if the number of new cases falls, the panel said, medical supplies for patients with mild and moderate symptoms will still remain strained for the time being.

Given that the virus surge continues to put pressure the country’s medical system, a government source said many of the remaining 21 prefectures are expected to seek a similar extension of the measure beyond the Feb. 20 end date.

Kishida said the government will decide whether to extend the measure for those 21 areas, including Osaka, by around next Wednesday after looking at the infection situation and other factors.

He also announced a plan Wednesday to set up temporary medical facilities in Tokyo and Osaka to increase hospital capacity by a combined 1,000 beds and help them secure enough medical personnel.

After meeting with the prime minister, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said that the capital will set up facilities to support pregnant women and add 660 hospital beds, using a hotel and a vacant former medical facility.