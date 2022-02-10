Pharmaceutical giant Shionogi & Co. said Thursday it will establish a research hub in April with Chiba University Hospital to work on the development of a nasal spray vaccine to be used against COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Under the partnership, the company and university will work toward the swift development of a vaccine, with the aim of beginning clinical trials within fiscal 2022 starting April.

“We want to be able to respond to future pandemics through the utilization of nasal vaccines,” Shionogi President Isao Teshirogi said during a news conference.

A nasal vaccine, which increases immunity to infections by strengthening the mucous membrane lining the respiratory tract, would be ideal for developing countries that lack adequate health care facilities as it could be easily stored and transported, unlike many standard intramuscular vaccines.

Shionogi has developed an oral COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to apply for approval as early as next week following clinical trials that showed its effectiveness in reducing the coronavirus in the body.