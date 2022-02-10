A health ministry expert panel gave fast-track approval for Pfizer’s oral drug for COVID-19 on Thursday, as the government hopes a new treatment option will help alleviate the burden on a health care system that’s approaching the brink of collapse amid the omicron-driven sixth wave.

The drug is the second oral antiviral pill that has received the panel’s approval for COVID-19 treatment after Merck & Co.’s molanupiravir. The health ministry is expected to give a formal special approval for emergency use soon.

The drug, paxlovid, is to be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people 12 and older who weigh at least 40 kg and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms that could require hospitalization. Pfizer Japan Inc. had filed for the drug’s approval with the health ministry on Jan. 14.

The late-stage clinical trial conducted internationally, including in Japan, showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in adults within three days of symptom onset and an 88% decline in such risk within five days of symptom onset. After 28 days of follow-up, no deaths were registered in the treatment group, compared to nine deaths in the placebo group. Side reactions were comparable between paxlovid and placebo, most of which were mild.

The Japanese government has signed a final approval to receive 2 million courses of treatment this year, of which 40,000 courses of treatment are expected to be delivered immediately after the formal approval, Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said last week.

Paxlovid, which comprises two different pills of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir and is taken orally twice a day for five days, was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December and by the European Medicines Agency last month. Nirmatrelvir is designed to block the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate, while ritonavir helps slow the metabolism, or breakdown, of nirmatrelvir in order for it to remain active in the body for longer periods of time.

Though Japan is still without a commercialized COVID-19 vaccine of its own, domestic drugmaker Shionogi & Co. is following close behind in the race to develop an oral antiviral pill for COVID-19 that could be taken at home. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed interest in granting the conditional early approval to Shionogi’s drug as some health care facilities and pharmacies face supply shortages of Merck’s oral pills.

Shionogi aims to file an application with the Japanese government for a conditional early approval next week or the following week, company President Isao Teshirogi said on Monday.

Like Pfizer’s drug, Shionogi’s oral drug candidate targets an essential protein, known as 3CL protease, to suppress duplication of the virus and has shown antiviral efficacy in a small sample of its mid-stage clinical trial. In comparison, Merck’s molnupiravir, originally developed to treat influenza, combats various viruses by disrupting ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerase, an enzyme that the virus uses to replicate itself.

Dr. Takeshi Urano, a professor of pathological chemistry at Shimane University’s Faculty of Medicine, says these oral drugs that can be used to treat mild symptoms could be a game changer in the prolonged fight against the coronavirus.

“Shionogi’s drug seems promising and these drugs would add to the arsenal of excellent drug options and relieve the burden on doctors,” he said.