Japan is considering sending liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe amid fears that a conflict between Ukraine and Russia could disrupt supplies.

“Europe is facing tight natural gas supplies due to the situation surrounding Ukraine,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s top spokesperson, said Wednesday morning. “Discussions centered in the trade ministry are now taking place to decide what Japan can do to help.”

In response to a request from the United States, Japan will provide LNG to Europe, which is concerned that a Russia-Ukraine clash will result in U.S. sanctions on Russia and subsequently lead Moscow to respond by restricting the flow of LNG to Europe, Kyodo reported Wednesday.

The government is likely to ask Japanese companies involved in the energy industry for their cooperation while it continues discussions on the volume and timing of diverting LNG to Europe, it said.

The European Union receives about 40% of its natural gas imports from Russia.

The U.S. and EU held an energy council meeting in Washington on Monday to discuss gas supplies to Europe. In light of the escalating confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, they confirmed that they will strengthen short-term cooperation to secure natural gas for the EU.

Japan’s latest move with LNG supplies is part of that plan.

At a news conference Friday, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda indicated that while Japan will consider what measures it can take to help Europe secure more energy, it would do so as long as it doesn’t affect Japan’s own needs.

“Japan is a resource-poor country. This winter is predicted to be cold so we need to ensure that we have enough energy,” Hagiuda said. “We will consider what we can do after we make sure that we have enough (energy) and it would not affect the lives of our people.”

The government’s concerns involve potential disruptions to Japan’s LNG imports from Russia.

In the financial year beginning April 2019, 8.3% of LNG imports came from Russia, the third-largest source after Australia and Malaysia.

In a related move, Washington reportedly has urged Tokyo to consider imposing economic sanctions on Moscow if Russian troops invade Ukraine.