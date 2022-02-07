Tokyo confirmed 12,211 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the government was considering extending the quasi-state of emergency in the capital and 12 other prefectures by about two weeks from the original end date of Feb. 13.
The daily figure is the highest for a Monday, when cases tend to drop after a weekend. The seven-day average of new cases came to 18,193.9, compared to 15,163.9 a week before.
The number of severely ill patients rose by three from Sunday to 48. Eight new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo on Monday.
The government is set to decide early this week on whether to extend the quasi-emergency measures, sources have said.
New cases exceeded 100,000 a day nationwide for the first time last week, but only 4.8% of Japan’s 125 million people had received a third shot of COVID-19 vaccines as of last Friday, according to the government.
Japan confirmed 89,915 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its first daily count below 90,000 in five days.
