As international concern over possible military action against Ukraine by Russia intensified, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Joe Biden agreed last month to work together to deter Russian aggression against the Eastern European country.

But that did not go down well in Moscow.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin, Russia’s ambassador to Japan, criticized Kishida’s agreement with Biden on Ukraine.

The U.S.-Japan statement had already prompted Moscow to warn Tokyo that it was harmful to Russia-Japan relations. Those relations are centered on the decadeslong dispute over four islands northeast of Hokkaido that Russia occupies and Japan claims — a dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty and one that could return to the forefront as tension rises in Eastern Europe.

What is the Northern Territories dispute?

Off the coast of Hokkaido are the islands of Kunashiri, Etorofu and Shikotan as well as the Habomai island group, one of which — Kaigara island — lies only 3.7 kilometers from the coast of Japan’s northernmost main island. Many of the islands, especially Kunashiri, are easily visible from the Hokkaido coastline, especially the Shiretoko Peninsula. They range in size from just 2 square kilometers — Akiyuri Island in the Habomai group — to the 3,168-square-kilometer Etorofu.

Prior to World War II, the islands had been part of Japan. An August 1945 survey showed that 17,291 Japanese residents lived on the islands, including 7,364 on Kunashiri, 5,281 on the Habomai islands and 3,608 on Etorofu.

Artillery made from an old Soviet tank on the coast of Shikotan Island in August 2018 | KYODO

During the war, Japan and the Soviet Union had signed a neutrality pact, but in August 1945 Soviet troops initiated a war with Japan. Despite Tokyo’s surrender, Russian troops invaded the four islands, forcing the Japanese residents to leave.

In 1956, Japan and the Soviet Union signed a joint declaration that called for the return of the Habomai island group and Shikotan, but only after the conclusion of a formal peace treaty. Nothing was said about the status of Kunashiri and Etorofu, despite Japan’s claims to them. Decades of negotiations between the two sides over the issue proved fruitless.

In 1991, as the Cold War was ending, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev visited Japan and signed a declaration that agreed to take into consideration the positions of both sides on not only Habomai and Shikotan but also Kunashiri and Etorofu.

Two years later, Boris Yeltsin, the first president of Russia after the breakup of the Soviet Union, came to Japan and signed another declaration that also mentioned that serious negotiations over the status of the four islands had taken place and that both sides agreed to conclude at an early date a peace treaty based on the solution to the dispute.

How close did the two sides come to reaching a solution for all four islands?

Negotiations have been vacillating between the 1993 Tokyo agreement on the four islands and the 1956 agreement that only covers the two islands. While the end of the Cold War gave momentum to a solution based on the former, Vladimir Putin’s inauguration shifted impetus toward the latter.

In 1997, Japan and Russia agreed to conclude a peace treaty by 2000 based on the 1993 agreement. In April 1998, Yeltsin and Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto met for a summit in Kawana, Shizuoka Prefecture. The leaders reaffirmed a Russia-Japan peace treaty should contain a resolution to the issue of the four islands, based on the 1993 agreement.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at his official residence in Tokyo on Jan. 21. | CABINET PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE / VIA KYODO

In addition, Hashimoto proposed that the geographical border be redrawn to assign all four islands to Japan but that Russia continue to administer them for a period of time, so that Russians on the islands would not see their lives suddenly disrupted, a proposal Russia was not able to accept.

A final solution to the four islands was not reached, and the goal of a peace treaty had still not been achieved by 2000.

At a March 2001 summit in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Putin — who succeeded Yeltsin — and Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori reaffirmed that a solution to the islands dispute based on the 1993 agreement should lead to a peace treaty.

But they also agreed that the 1956 declaration, which promised the return of only the Habomai islands and Shikotan, is the basic legal document that establishes the starting point for negotiations over the issue. Over the next decade, the two sides failed to reach an agreement, as many in Japan pressed for the return of all four islands but the Russians refused to yield, with Putin emphasizing the 1956 agreement.

What happened after Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012?

Abe retook office determined to solve the Northern Territories issue and establish a peace treaty with Russia as part of his effort to resolve outstanding issues from World War II. To do so, he pursued a strong relationship with Putin, and in April 2013 the two leaders agreed the absence of a peace treaty 67 years after the end of the war was an unnatural state of affairs, with both leaders resolving to overcome the gap in their positions regarding the four islands.

In 2014, Japan joined the Group of Seven nations in calling for sanctions on Russia after it annexed Crimea, but it tried to avoid taking substantial measures, says Shigeki Hakamada, professor emeritus at Aoyama Gakuin University and a Russia expert. Abe was determined to forge a close relationship with Putin in the belief he could strike a deal with Russia over the islands off Hokkaido and sign a peace treaty.

Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yamaguchi Prefecture in December 2016. | POOL / VIA KYODO

In December 2016, Abe invited Putin to his home prefecture of Yamaguchi, during which they agreed to pursue joint economic activities on the four islands under a special arrangement.

At a November 2018 summit in Singapore, Abe and Putin agreed to accelerate negotiations on a peace treaty on the basis of the 1956 declaration and the agreement on economic activities reached in December 2016.

The Singapore meeting drew criticism from those who wanted negotiations to cover all four islands. In an interview with the Hokkaido Shimbun published in December last year, Abe defended his decision, saying that, in diplomatic negotiations, if you aim for 100 points and don’t get any, the effort means nothing. Instead, he felt it necessary to aim for something that could be agreed upon and the Russians might consider.

How has Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approach to the islands and Russia differed from Abe’s?

In his Jan. 17 policy speech, Kishida said that Japan would follow what has been decided at summits since 2018, including the Singapore summit. Overall bilateral relations, he said, would be developed in line with Japan’s national interests — especially with regards to cooperation on energy resources. He promised to advance negotiations toward resolving the islands dispute.

The current crisis over Ukraine is, however, likely to impact Japan’s relations with Russia. Hakamada says Kishida has chosen to closely align Japan with the United States over the current crisis, pledging to coordinate with Washington and its allies to take strong action should Russia attack Ukraine.

At the moment, no summits between Putin and Kishida are planned. Galuzin, the Russian ambassador, said Kishida’s agreement with Biden was counterproductive and contradicted the neighborly spirit between Japan and Russia as the two nations work to secure a peace treaty based on the 2018 Abe-Putin Summit and 1956 declaration — which is Russia’s priority, not the islands off Hokkaido.

“First, a peace treaty should be concluded, and then other issues might be discussed,” he said, in an apparent reference to the islands.

Russian-developed infrastructure and tourism facilities on Etorofu Island in August | KYODO

The possibility of renewing negotiations has been stymied by problems that have developed since Kishida took office in September. Earlier that month at the Far Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin announced plans for a new tax exemption system for firms that wish to do business on the islands and indicated it could be applied to Japanese companies as well. But going along with that would mean Japan has agreed to the development of the islands under Russian law, something that the Japanese government maintains is incompatible with its position on the islands.

Thus, the dispute over the islands continues, and with Japan backing Ukraine in the current standoff with Russia, the prospects of a breakthrough in negotiations over the islands off Hokkaido appear to be far away.