All of the nation’s 10 regional utilities have slashed their earnings estimates for this business year on soaring fossil fuel prices, but Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Kansai Electric Power Co. are weathering the pain better, having managed to restart nuclear plants.

Highly dependent on fossil fuels since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, four utilities reported losses for the nine months to the end of December while six now predict losses for the full year.

Chubu Electric Power Co. is the hardest hit, forecasting a ¥45 billion annual net loss compared with its earlier expectation of a ¥25 billion profit.

“Elevated prices of fuels such as LNG eroded our profits,” Masakazu Tsubouchi, an accounting group manager at Chubu Electric, told a briefing, adding that higher wholesale electricity prices also hurt its retail unit.

Tohoku Electric Power Co. also lowered its annual outlook, forecasting a loss of ¥45 billion compared to its earlier hopes of a ¥23 billion profit, while Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. widened its loss estimate to ¥41 billion from ¥16 billion.

Reflecting tight global supply, prices of thermal coal surged 81% during the reporting period, Asia’s spot LNG prices jumped nearly fivefold and Brent crude oil rose 21%.

Only three of the nine utilities with nuclear power stations have managed to restart plants, as many reactors are still undergoing a re-licensing process due to stricter safety standards imposed after 2011. Kyushu Electric and Kansai Electric have also restarted additional reactors this business year.

Kyushu Electric’s nuclear power utilization rate hit a record of 98% in April-December, allowing the company to remain firmly in the black, although it has cut its full year profit estimate by 44% to ¥25 billion.

Kansai Electric’s nuclear utilitization rate doubled from a year earlier to 63%. The utility expects its annual rate to rise to its highest level since 2010 and the contribution from nuclear power to its profits is estimated at ¥60 billion to ¥70 billion for the year, a company spokesperson said.

It trimmed its annual profit outlook 7% to ¥65 billion.

Under Japan’s fuel cost adjustment program, utilities can pass on most of higher fuel costs to consumers within three to six months, meaning the impact on earnings over the medium-term will be muted.

“For the short-term, Kyushu Electric and Kansai Electric will outperform rivals as they have relatively high share of nuclear power in their power generation mix,” said Toshinori Ito, president of Ito Research & Advisory, which specializes in energy markets.

“But those gains can’t cover all of the hefty expenses they had faced in the aftermath of the disaster, including fuel procurement costs and construction costs to meet stricter nuclear standards,” he said.