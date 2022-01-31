An F-15 fighter jet from the Air Self-Defense Force’s Komatsu air base in Ishikawa Prefecture went missing soon after taking off from the base on Monday, according to the Defense Ministry.

The aircraft disappeared off radar around 5:30 p.m., probably at a point at sea about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A person believed to be a crew member was located in the Sea of Japan, with a rescue being mounted, NHK reported.

An ASDF spokesman said the plane was designed for up to two crew but could not confirm how many people were on board.

Japan has occasionally seen accidents involving its air force, including in 2019 when an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea after the pilot suffered spatial disorientation.

The crash sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets onboard the plane.