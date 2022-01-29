Japan, the United States and South Korea are planning to hold a foreign ministers’ meeting in the U.S. state of Hawaii in mid-February, a Japanese government source has said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong are expected to participate in the meeting, the source said Friday.

Issues likely on the agenda include the recent series of missile tests by North Korea. The ministers are expected to confirm solidarity between the three countries.

The three countries will decide whether they will go ahead with the meeting after monitoring the coronavirus situation.

The three countries’ foreign ministers last met in New York in September. The Hawaii meeting would be the first such meeting for Hayashi, who took office last November.