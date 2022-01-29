British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit Japan in mid-February for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

During Johnson’s planned trip on Feb. 15 and 16, the two leaders are likely to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, where China has become increasingly assertive in its territorial claims in the East and South China seas, the sources said.

Kishida and Johnson are also expected to call for the speeding up of negotiations for a Reciprocal Access Agreement aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination between the Self-Defense Forces and Britain’s military, the sources added.

Johnson and Kishida would also be expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

It would be Johnson’s first visit to Japan since he took office in 2019, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

However, the two governments may change the dates of the visit depending on the level of coronavirus infections and the political situation in Britain, the sources said.