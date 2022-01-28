U.S. Forces Japan will lift COVID-19 restrictions on activities outside bases in Japan at the end of this month as scheduled, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The restrictive measures, which limit the movement of U.S. military personnel outside bases to essential activities, will end Monday, according to the ministry. The restrictions also include a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and oblige personnel to wear a mask on bases.

The measures were introduced on Jan. 10 following a surge in coronavirus cases among U.S. military personnel in prefectures such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi that host U.S. military bases, on the back of the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Okinawa has in recent days seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 clusters were detected at some U.S. military facilities last month.

The restrictions were extended for a week beyond the original end date.