A record 327 day care centers have temporarily shut down in Japan as the coronavirus resurgence grips the country, the health ministry said Monday, causing a headache for working parents.

The number of such facilities suspending services as of last Thursday, excluding privately operated or locally licensed ones, increased fourfold in a week along with the spike in COVID-19 cases and well exceeded the previous high of 185 in September, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Japan's confirmed daily coronavirus cases topped 50,000 on Saturday in the wake of the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, renewing the record for a fifth straight day.

The day care centers are mostly used by couples where both parents work, and their closure is prone to disturb their work lives.

"We're worried about spread of infections. But we're more worried about not being able to maintain social and economic activities if we can't look after the children," said a head of a day care facility in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.

The facility closed one of its classes on Jan. 19 after two children in the same class tested positive for COVID-19. It reopened the whole facility on Monday, and about three-fourths of the children attended.

The health ministry is asking nursery schools to remain open even if the government puts municipalities under various emergency measures. It is left up to municipalities to decide whether to shut them down when staff or children are infected.

The shutdowns have been seen in 27 prefectures, at a time when the government is set to expand its quasi-state of emergency antivirus restrictions to over 30 prefectures.

Some municipalities such as Nagoya, Osaka and Yokohama have started to ask parents not to bring their children until the current wave of the pandemic subsides.

"We can't go to work if nurseries close," said a 43-year-old woman in Nagoya who has three children.

Since the health ministry began tracking infections among children and staff at day care facilities in March 2020, a total of 11,397 children and 7,644 facility employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, 63 facilities that look after elementary school students after school hours were temporarily shut down as of Thursday due to the pandemic, the health ministry said.