Tokyo confirmed 9,468 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after the daily figure topped the 10,000-threshold for the first time ever.

With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the capital's daily COVID-19 count rewrote its record high for four straight days through Saturday.

Although Sunday's figure was slightly less than the record 11,227 reported on Saturday, it was still double the number reported a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,901.9 on Sunday, compared to 2,848.4 a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria rose by one from Saturday to 13, while no deaths linked to the virus were reported Sunday.

On Saturday, Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases came to 54,576, topping 50,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive day. New infections also hit all-time highs in 30 of Japan's 47 prefectures on Saturday.