Most COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in England over the coming days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as he set out his ambition for a transition to “living with” the virus — including the end of mandatory isolation for positive cases — by the end of March.

People are no longer being asked to work from home, and rules forcing people to wear face masks in shops and on public transport will be dropped from Jan. 27, Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday. Mandatory COVID-19 passes for businesses will also end next week.

The move unwinds rules put in place in December, when the omicron variant was spreading rapidly across the U.K. “Scientists believe it is likely that the omicron wave has now peaked nationally,” Johnson said.

Regulations forcing people to self-isolate at home for five days are due to expire on March 24, “at which point I very much expect not to renew them,” Johnson said. The rule will be dropped for COVID-19, “just as we don’t place legal obligations on people to isolate if they have flu.”

His announcement comes as he faces the threat of a leadership challenge, with many MPs furious at his handling of claims he and his staff held parties in Downing Street during the pandemic in breach of lockdown rules.

The move will be welcomed by many Conservative members of Parliament who have long called for the end of the so-called “Plan B” restrictions, which they believe unnecessarily curb people’s freedoms.

Trust the people

People will still be encouraged to wear face coverings in “crowded, enclosed” areas but “we will trust the judgment of the British people,” Johnson said.

“After two years of chopping and changing, small businesses right across England will be hoping that this marks the beginning of a final winding down of trading restrictions,” Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said in a statement.

Public Health England’s Dr. Susan Hopkins (left) and Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid attend a news conference to update the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, in central London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

The lifting of restrictions next week is welcome news for the high street as it looks to bounce back from the hardship of the last two years, according to Jacy Tyrell, chief executive office at the New West End Company, which lobbies on behalf of businesses in London’s key shopping district.

“We are confident that the West End can achieve £7.5 billion of turnover this year as it continues on the long road to recovery,” he said.

Not over

But Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said the country must be prepared to change tack if the circumstances change again.

“The pandemic is certainly not, in anyway whatsoever ‘over,’” Head said. “The best we can say is the U.K. is seeing shoots of recovery, but there must be no complacency in our pandemic response policies going forward.”

Lawrence Young, virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the Warwick Medical School, cautioned against removing measures too quickly.

“Removing Plan B measures in the face of extremely high levels of infection is a risk,” Young said. “With over 94,000 cases reported yesterday, talk of an end to the pandemic is premature.”

Speaking during a televised news conference in Downing Street late Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the relaxation of measures as a “major milestone.”

“But it’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line because we cannot eradicate this virus and its future variants,” he said.