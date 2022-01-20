As Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration prepares to unveil economic security legislation, a government panel of experts on Wednesday underlined the need for financial support to strengthen private-sector supply chains for semiconductors and other key items.

Based on recommendations to be compiled by the panel, the government plans to submit the legislation at an early date to the ongoing session of parliament.

Amid intensifying competition between the United States and China for economic and technological dominance, the legislation is aimed at promoting Japan’s economic security and will feature four pillars: strengthening supply chains, ensuring the security of key infrastructure, public-private technological cooperation and ensuring that patents on technologies that can be used for military purposes are kept secret.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the expert panel outlined its planned recommendations, presenting issues and concrete measures needed for the legislation from the standpoint of industry and academia.

On the strengthening of supply chains, the panel said in the outline that the degree of Japan’s dependence on specific countries for not only critical goods, but also raw materials and equipment necessary for production of the key items, should be considered.

Meanwhile, the government indicated that it will offer financial support after assessing private companies’ plans to ensure stable supplies.

As key infrastructure, the panel cited energy, water supplies, information and communication, transportation and postal services, among others.

The panel also called for establishing a public-private think tank that will determine which cutting-edge technologies are important.

On the nondisclosure of patents, the panel proposed that patents covering sensitive technologies, such as nuclear technology, should be covered in principle.

The panel said that the screening of such patents should be carried out in two stages: first by the Japan Patent Office and then by the Defense Ministry and other relevant government agencies.

It added that penalties should be imposed for leaking information on such patents.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees the strengthening of economic security as an important policy for growth.

Takayuki Kobayashi, minister in charge of economic security, has indicated that the government will accelerate preparations to submit the envisaged legislation based on the panel’s recommendations.