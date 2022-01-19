In its upcoming discussions on the imperial family, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to put priority on securing a sufficient number of family members, sidestepping the sensitive topic of whether Japan should allow women to ascend to the throne.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the government briefed representatives of political parties on a recent report about stable imperial succession adopted by a government-appointed panel of experts.

At the meeting, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi expressed a view that intraparty discussions should focus on addressing the dwindling number of imperial family members, in accordance with the panel report.

The report did not elaborate on drastic changes in the current imperial succession system, such as whether Japan should allow women or anyone in the imperial family’s maternal bloodline to assume the throne.

Currently, only male descendants in the family’s paternal bloodline can assume the throne.

Some LDP members, especially conservatives including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, are persistently concerned that discussing measures to ensure stable imperial succession could lead to this politically sensitive question.

Meanwhile, discussions within the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan are expected to cover the issue.

Akira Koike, head of the Japanese Communist Party’s secretariat, told a news conference on Tuesday that women or family members in the maternal lineage should be allowed to take the throne.

Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), said, “Many possible systems should be discussed,” although he qualified the remark as his personal opinion.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the Lower House asked parties and parliamentary groups to sum up their opinions. But he did not make clear when they should finish their discussions.