A Kobe University research team has confirmed that COVID-19 booster shots are effective against the highly contagious omicron variant, finding that antibody levels in people jumped over sixtyfold in the weeks after they received third doses.

The findings are the first to be announced in Japan that indicate the effectiveness of a third vaccine shot against omicron.

The research covered 65 doctors at Kobe University in their 20s to 60s who received a booster dose of U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine in early December last year.

Of the doctors, the proportion of those with neutralizing antibodies against omicron stood at 5% six months after they received a second vaccine dose.

In two weeks to a month after the doctors received a booster shot, the antibody prevalence rate jumped to 100%, the team said on Tuesday. The amount of antibodies soared 64 times on average following the third vaccination.

“We had not expected all (of the surveyed doctors) to acquire neutralizing antibodies against omicron, so we were surprised,” Yasuko Mori, professor at Kobe University’s Graduate School of Medicine who specializes in virology, told a news conference.