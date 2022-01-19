The government plans to submit a bill enabling Self-Defense Force aircraft to transport groups of foreign nationals during emergencies abroad, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

A bill to amend the SDF law will be submitted during the ongoing session of parliament — possibly in early February — and will also review a safety clause in transport operations.

The SDF law currently stipulates that only people with Japanese nationality qualify for transportation by SDF aircraft. While foreign nationals are allowed to board aircraft together with Japanese nationals, SDF aircraft cannot be dispatched if there is no Japanese person to evacuate.

The move for amendment comes after many Afghan workers at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as well as their families, asked to be evacuated following the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August last year.

After the law revision, such locals will be considered “colleagues who have worked together (with Japanese nationals) in the same spirit,” according to Kishi, and will therefore be subject to SDF aircraft transportation even without any Japanese nationals evacuating at the same time.

Kishi also said that he has been instructed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to revise the law in order to “avoid the misunderstanding that the SDF can only be dispatched in cases where it is safe enough to transport people on civilian aircraft.”

The government hopes to remove the safety requirement for transport operations under the current SDF law.