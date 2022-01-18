Tokyo police said Tuesday they have arrested three people over an alleged scam in which the suspects pretended to give technical support for virus-ridden computers.

It is the first arrest involving so-called technical support scams in Japan.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Imelda Naga Arai, a 52-year-old Filipino who is the president of a company, and two others on suspicion of fraud. The suspects have denied the allegations.

The suspects collected over ¥20 million from over 400 people around Japan through the scam between October 2018 and July 2019, the MPD’s cybercrime unit said. Around 80% of the victims were in their 60s or older, it said.

In the scam, victims received a false notification on their computers alerting them of a virus infection. The messages told the victims that they would not be able to access their computers, and that they needed to make a phone call within five minutes to fix the issue.

Scammers used remote control software to operate the computers of victims who called the phone number shown in the notifications and pretended that they were removing the virus. Afterwards, they urged victims to sign contracts for technical support in the future.

The false notifications are believed to have been displayed using a system for randomly displaying advertisements.

Victims in the cases involving Arai were charged around ¥30,000 for half-year contracts.

The three were arrested on suspicion of defrauding a Tokyo woman in her 50s at the time of about ¥30,000 in a technical support scam in May 2019. The woman became suspicious of the support and reported the incident to the police.

