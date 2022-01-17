The eldest son of the woman convicted of killing four people and sickening 63 others with arsenic-laced curry does not fully agree with the death sentence given to her because her motives for the crime are still unknown.

Still unable to find a satisfactory answer, the son of Masumi Hayashi, the 60-year-old death row inmate who is seeking a retrial, continues to talk about his mother and the retrial plea on Twitter and elsewhere.

In October 1998, three months after the deadly poisoning at a neighborhood summer festival in the city of Wakayama, Hayashi and her husband, Kenji, were arrested on suspicion of insurance fraud. She was served a second arrest warrant in December that year over the curry poisoning. Her four children, including the eldest son, then 11, were taken into protective custody at a children’s nursing home.

“Of the time I spent with my family, I have only happy memories. My life changed completely,” the son, now 34 and whose name is not being published here, said in an interview.

When the Wakayama District Court sentenced his mother to death in December 2002, the ruling seemed “unreal,” he recalls. After the Supreme Court upheld the use of capital punishment in 2009, he read the verdict for the first time.

The case caused a nationwide sensation. Despite the absence of direct evidence such as eyewitness testimony, the district court ruled that Hayashi was guilty, citing other insurance fraud cases she had committed by poisoning people, including her husband, with arsenic before the curry case.

However, the son remembers that his father was also actively involved in fraud. In addition, the ruling said Hayashi’s motives for the mass poisoning had not yet been untangled.

Learning that descriptions in the ruling “deviated from what my mother was like at the time, I started to think something was wrong,” the son said.

Since being released from prison, his father, now 76, has claimed in media interviews that his wife was falsely accused. Finding it difficult to watch his father offering to be interviewed at such an advanced age, the son started accepting media interviews about four years ago.

“Considering the victims and their families, I am aware that I should never easily say that I ‘believe in’ my mother,” the son said. “But my mother still pleads not guilty and her motives are still unknown. I can’t just sit by and see a family member hanged.”

In an attempt to relay his side of the story, the son opened a Twitter account in April 2019 under the name “The eldest son, the Wakayama curry case.” Through that account, he posts information about his mother’s petition for a retrial and letters from her in detention. He has also published a book about the incident and himself.

He visits his mother at the Osaka Detention House almost every month. According to him, she is worried about his Twitter posts, saying that he should live his own life, but she also seems pleased with what he is doing.

“I hope my posts will give people a chance to look back at the incident,” he said. “I will continue to follow the case, with the intention of being by my parents’ side until the end.”