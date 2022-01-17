North Korea launched at least one apparent ballistic missile on Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, as the nuclear-armed country continues a torrid pace of weapons testing not seen since 2017.

The launch was the isolated country’s fifth of the year.

The South Korean military also confirmed an eastward launch, calling the weapon an unidentified projectile, but did not offer further details. The Japan Coast Guard announced the missile launch at 8:54 a.m and said at 9:03 a.m. that it had apparently splashed down into the Sea of Japan.

On Saturday, North Korea said it had launched two “tactical guided missiles” the previous day — all part of a “short-notice” drill to test the country’s new railway-borne missile regiment — according to state-run media.

The rail launches came on the heels of two tests earlier this month of “hypersonic” missiles. Analysts said to the weapons were more likely to be maneuverable re-entry vehicles (MaRVs) that could give the country more options for evading missile defenses.