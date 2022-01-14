The central government plans to take a flexible approach toward allowing the entry of foreign nationals who are family members of Japanese nationals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

Japan currently bans the new entry of foreign nationals in principle as part of COVID-19 border control measures.

“We’ve allowed entry in cases that require humanitarian consideration,” Matsuno said at a news conference.

The government will consider unique circumstances, such as foreign nationals who are married to Japanese people and are living abroad separately from their spouses in Japan, he said.