More and more companies are shifting away from the traditional practice of sending nengajō New Year’s greeting cards to their business partners and clients.

Companies are increasingly changing the way they use paper as they became more environmentally conscious. Digital transformation, including the spread of teleworking amid the coronavirus crisis, is another factor spurring the shift.

From this season, telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. stopped sending nengajō cards in the name of president and vice president. Industry peer KDDI Corp. has also decided not to send cards, in consideration of the environment.

Fire truck-maker Morita Holdings Corp. will not send New Year’s cards and will instead make greetings in other ways. The company is trying to digitalize its operations as much as possible.

An official of system developer TIS Inc., where 70% of employees are teleworking, said that some traditional business practices do not fit in with new ways of working.

Those receiving greeting cards may also be working from home and may not see the cards sent to offices, the official said.

Heiwa Real Estate Co. will not send cards, partly because it hopes to reduce related work burdens.

The number of nengajō postcards issued by Japan Post Co. remains on a downtrend. The initial issue amount for New Year’s postcards with lottery numbers for 2022 stood at 1.82 billion cards, down 6% from a year before.

The long-standing practice is likely to wane further as time goes by.