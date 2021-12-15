The central government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, which may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures, the Asahi daily reported Wednesday.

Citing multiple sources at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the paper said the ministry had been “rewriting” data received monthly from about 12,000 select companies since 2013 at a pace of about 10,000 entries per year.

During a Lower House Budget Committee session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida admitted that the ministry had been revising data.

“It is extremely regrettable, and we need to figure out why it happened and how to prevent a recurrence. That’s a must,” Kishida said.

It was not clear why the government started the practice of rewriting data at that time, the Asahi said, citing an official with the ministry’s survey department.

The survey compiles public and private construction orders that in the 2020 fiscal year totaled roughly ¥80 trillion and is used to calculate gross domestic product, according to the paper.

The report did not say if or by how much GDP figures had been affected.

For the survey, the ministry collects monthly orders data from construction companies through local prefectural authorities.

Companies that were late in submitting orders data would often send in several months’ worth of figures at once at a later date, the Asahi said. In these instances, the ministry would instruct local authorities to rewrite the orders for the combined months as the figure for the latest, single month. At the same time, there was a rule that if a construction company did not report the orders immediately for the latest month, the ministry would assume that they had received the average number of orders reported in the industry and include it in the construction orders data, hence the overlap of data, the Asahi reported.

The rewriting of the data, which may be illegal, continued until March, the Asahi said.

The revelation is the latest blow to the Kishida administration, which has taken flak over its flip-flopping on how best to distribute cash handouts to households with younger children.