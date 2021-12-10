The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up by 11 from a week before. No deaths were reported among those infected.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 18.3 as of Friday, up from 14.3 a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.

The health ministry said Friday the nationwide number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by one from the day before to 27.

On Thursday, a total of 165 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed across Japan, with the daily count topping 150 for the first time since Nov. 19.

Japan had one new death among COVID-19 patients, in Tokyo.

The number of new infection cases stood at 22 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 18 in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 17 in Tokyo, and 16 each in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.