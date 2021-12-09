Japan is planning to provide over ¥1 trillion in total under its Host Nation Support program for U.S. forces in Japan through the five years from fiscal 2022, multiple Japanese government sources have said.

The amount will mark an increase from around ¥980 billion shouldered by the Japanese government to host the U.S. bases and troops in Japan between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2020.

The government will include related expenses in its draft budget for fiscal 2022, which starts in April, and is expected to receive Cabinet approval later this month.

Many experts have started to suggest that China may beef up its military capabilities on the back of rapid economic growth and could overtake the United States in terms of military strength in the Western Pacific.

The Japanese government has decided that it is left with no choice but to increase its financial burden under the program in order to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the sources said Wednesday.

Japan and the United States are currently working to hold a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Washington early next month.

The two sides are also considering having Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sign a new special agreement on the expenses for U.S. troops stationed in Japan.

While Japan’s burden for lighting, heating and water utility costs at U.S. military bases will be reduced, Japan will shoulder more of expenses that will lead to a further strengthening of the bilateral alliance, including those for joint drills by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, according to the sources.

The Japanese government hopes to present a host nation support agreement that will gain the understanding of the people.

Japan covers salaries paid to staff working at U.S. military bases in the country, lighting, heating and water utility costs, maintenance costs for base facilities and other expenses.

While the Japanese and U.S. governments had reviewed the program every five years, the existing agreement, which was set to expire at the end of fiscal 2020, was extended for one year on a provisional basis due to the U.S. presidential election.

The two nations have been negotiating a new agreement.