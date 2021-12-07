Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced at a plenary session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday that the metropolitan government will introduce a “same-sex partnership system” by the end of fiscal year 2022 to officially recognize same-sex couples. An outline of the system will be presented within fiscal 2021.

Koike explained that from interviews with support groups for sexual minorities and questionnaire surveys conducted mostly among residents of Tokyo, many people expressed the opinion that such a system should be introduced. She said, “We will consider making the system available to many people. It will help alleviate problems in daily life and promote the understanding of gender diversity in Tokyo.”

According to the metropolitan government, five prefectures, including Ibaraki, have introduced a partnership ordinance.