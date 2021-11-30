Tokyo confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily count staying below 30 for the 19th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases came to 15.0, compared to 17.4 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from the previous day at six. One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, 82 new cases were reported nationwide, with the daily count standing below 100 for the second straight day.

One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients nationwide on Monday, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 43, unchanged from Sunday.