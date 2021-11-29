Japan plans to effectively close borders to new entries of foreign nationals, including business travelers, foreign students and foreign interns, government sources said Monday, as fears of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus grow.

The envisioned plan reportedly does not affect foreign residents re-entering Japan and Japanese nationals. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was to make an official announcement in the afternoon.

On Nov. 8, Japan started allowing new entries such as foreign students and technical interns for the first time in nearly a year, provided that they quarantine for 14 days, which will be shortened to 10 days if they are vaccinated. But with the threat of the omicron variant, which may be more infectious than other strains, the nation is expected to tighten entry restrictions once again.