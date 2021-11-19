China on Friday condemned the opening of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in Lithuania as an “extremely egregious act,” saying any move seeking Taiwanese independence was “doomed to fail.”

Taipei announced on Thursday it had formally opened an office in Lithuania using the name Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing.

“There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We demand that the Lithuanian side immediately correct its wrong decision.”

China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and balks at any official use of the word “Taiwan,” lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if needed.

“The Lithuanian government, in disregard of the Chinese side’s strong objection and repeated dissuasion, has approved the establishment of the so-called ‘Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,'” added the statement from Beijing.

“The Chinese government expresses strong protest over and firm objection to this extremely egregious act.

“The Lithuanian side shall be responsible for all the ensuing consequences.”

Lithuania in July agreed to let democratic self-ruled Taiwan open a representative office using its name, the island’s first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.

That move prompted a fierce rebuke by China which withdrew its ambassador to Lithuania and demanded Vilnius do the same, which it eventually did.

China also halted freight trains to Lithuania and stopped issuing food export permits.

“The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially commences its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021,” the island’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, breaking with its tradition of calling its representative outposts Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the Lithuania office would be headed by Eric Huang, currently Taipei’s chief of mission in neighboring Latvia.

“We are very happy that we have the opportunity to be a facilitator and promoter for the relations between Taiwan and Lithuania,” Huang told AFP.

On the significance of using the name Taiwan, he said it was “of course very meaningful.”

“We will not emphasize too much about the geopolitical context. As the representative office of my country, what I am focused on is to promote a substantive relationship.”

Only 15 countries officially recognize Taipei over Beijing.

But Taiwan maintains embassy equivalent representative offices with many nations and several countries have similar arrangements in Taipei.

International support for Taiwan has grown since China’s President Xi Jinping came to power.

He has ushered in a more authoritarian and muscular era for China and taken a markedly more aggressive approach to Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen.

She is loathed by Beijing because she regards Taiwan as an already sovereign nation and not part of “one China.”

The opening of the Vilnius office is the latest sign that some Baltic and central European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, even if that angers China.

In May, Lithuania announced it was quitting China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states, calling it “divisive.”

The EU nation was already at the forefront of the struggle against the authoritarian government in neighboring Belarus by welcoming exiled leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who says she won last year’s elections.

“We believe that the economic relations established with democratic states are more sustainable and long-lasting, they are more based on the principle of the rule of law, therefore they are more in line with Lithuania’s interests,” Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, told reporters Thursday.

Politicians in the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also pushed for closer ties with Taiwan.

In 2019, Prague canceled a sister-city agreement with Beijing and signed one with Taipei, while a high-profile visit to Taiwan last year by Czech senate leader Milos Vystrcil infuriated China.

Last month a delegation of Taiwanese officials visited Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, sparking anger from Beijing.

China remains a major trade and diplomatic ally to many other nations in the region, as well as a valuable source of coronavirus vaccines.

Last year, Taiwan opened reciprocal offices with Somaliland.

That office also used the word “Taiwan” but, unlike Lithuania, Somaliland is not recognized as a sovereign state by most nations.

