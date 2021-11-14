Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has said that four Japanese manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles will join its initiative to find ways to utilize engine technologies in promoting decarbonization.

The four are Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co.

With efforts to shift away from gasoline-powered vehicles accelerating mainly in major countries in the fight against global warming, the group of automakers and motorcycle manufacturers will conduct verification tests of moving engines with fuels that lead to cuts in carbon dioxide emissions, hoping to keep their engine technologies alive.

“Passion and actions backed by a will can change the future 10 years or 20 years from now,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a news conference in Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday, stressing the significance of forming the coalition of automakers and motorcycle makers.

Since May, Toyota has been looking into technical challenges for using hydrogen engines, partly by participating in a 24-hour endurance race with a vehicle equipped with a hydrogen engine.

A Mazda vehicle powered by a diesel engine that uses biofuel took part in a race held in Mimasaka on Saturday.

Subaru and Toyota plan to have a new vehicle using synthetic fuel derived from biomass participate in a race next year.

Kawasaki Heavy and Yamaha Motor will be engaged in a joint research aimed at putting a hydrogen engine for motorcycles into practical use. Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. also plan to join the research.