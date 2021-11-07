More than 100,000 people have registered to use the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s app to display proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on smartphones since its Nov. 1 debut.

“Many people have applied” to use Tokyo Vaction App, a metropolitan government official said, referring to the app that combines the words “vaccine” and “action.”

Users can obtain discounts and other special services at restaurants and retail shops participating in the Tokyo Vaction inoculation promotion campaign by presenting their proof of vaccination via the app.

The app was initially intended to give young people an incentive to receive coronavirus vaccinations. The metropolitan government is now recommending the use of the app at a variety of places in a bid to boost economic activities after the lifting or easing of the most stringent coronavirus restrictions.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched an app to display proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on smartphones. | TOKYO METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

Fully vaccinated smartphone users will be able to use the app if they register themselves as friends of Tokyo Vaction App’s official account on the Line free messaging service and upload images of an identity verification document and proof of inoculation issued by local governments.

After confirmation by the Tokyo Vaction secretariat, the app will show proof of vaccinations on the smartphones of the registered users.

While written proof issued by local governments bears the names and addresses of vaccinated people, the app shows only anonymous IDs, reducing privacy concerns.

More than 140 business operators, including those running restaurants and retail shops, have applied to join the campaign.

In a special service from Nov. 15, electronic coupons will be given away to registered app users if they apply and are chosen by lottery.

The metropolitan government is asking restaurants and bars to limit the number of customers per table basically to four in a measure set to continue until the end of this month.

The metropolitan government recommends that groups of five or more people visiting such establishments use Tokyo Vaction App. It is also calling for the use of the app at event venues for which attendance and other restrictions have been relaxed.