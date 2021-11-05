The government announced Friday that it will begin accepting foreign nationals coming to the country for short business trips or to study abroad starting Monday.
The move represents a major policy change for Japan, since it has essentially been prohibiting entries by foreign nationals, except for residents re-entering the country, due to the pandemic.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.