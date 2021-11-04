Tokyo confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the figure staying below 30 for the eighth straight day.
Thursday’s count was down by seven from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 19.3, compared to 25.7 a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was 12, down two from Wednesday, under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria. Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Across Japan on Wednesday, 265 new cases were reported, while eight deaths were confirmed among those with the coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition nationwide fell by five from Tuesday to 115.
