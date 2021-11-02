The government is considering reducing the quarantine for business travelers to Japan to three days from the current 10 days for vaccinated people, the Nikkei daily reported late Monday, a major policy change that is likely to boost economic exchange to and from Japan.

New entries to Japan have been banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing, for instance, foreign exchange students and technical interns to remain in limbo in their home countries, not knowing when they will be able to come to Japan.

But with daily new cases remaining low over the past month or so — the nationwide caseload was 86 on Monday — the government is apparently considering ways to open up the country again.

The new measure will start as early as next Monday, NHK reported Tuesday.