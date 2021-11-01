A man arrested in a knife and arson attack on a train in Tokyo on Halloween night has told police he adores the Joker villain character in the Batman comics and movies, the police said Monday.

Kyota Hattori, 24, was arrested at the scene Sunday night on suspicion of attempted murder. A total of 17 people were injured in the attack, including a man in his 70s who is in serious condition after allegedly being stabbed by Hattori in the chest while the Keio Line train was still moving at around 8 p.m. Hattori also allegedly started a fire on the train using lighter fluid.

Photos and videos posted on social media by eyewitnesses showed a man at the scene wearing a green shirt and purple suit in what appeared to be a Joker costume.

Hattori had visited the Shibuya area of Tokyo, where costume-clad youngsters crowd on Halloween, about two hours prior to the incident, police said.

According to police, Hattori said he “wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty,” and that he’d had a desire for the death penalty since around June.

A photo supplied by a passenger shows people running away from fire inside a Keio Line train at Kokuryo Station in Tokyo on Sunday night following a stabbing and arson attack on board. | KYODO

Hattori told police that he chose a limited express train to carry out the attack as it runs for longer between stops. He was quoted as saying he wasn’t doing well at work and that he’d had trouble with friendships, adding that he regrets not having been able to kill people as he had planned.

According to police, Hattori referenced an incident in August on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in Tokyo in which a man stabbed and slashed 10 passengers while security was heightened for the Tokyo Olympics.

He was quoted as saying he used lighter fluid as the cooking oil used in the Odakyu incident didn’t ignite.

In addition to the seriously injured man, 16 people sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation.

The incident took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku, a busy station in central Tokyo, from Hachioji in the west of the capital. It caused panic among passengers, who scrambled to escape through train windows.

Investigative sources and eyewitnesses said the suspect was brandishing what looked like a kitchen knife and holding a plastic bottle in his other hand as he walked through the train.

Firefighters gather for a rescue operation at Keio Line’s Kokuryo Station in Tokyo on Sunday night following a stabbing and arson attack on board a limited express train. | KYODO

After riding the train in the eighth car from the front and stabbing the man in his 70s, Hattori moved to the sixth car where he scattered the fluid and set fire to a seat. The train then filled with smoke.

A male passenger who had been about a meter away from Hattori, said the knife seemed to be stained with fake blood. “I thought it was a Halloween prank.”

The limited express train made an emergency stop at Kokuryo Station in the city of Chofu, in western Tokyo, and the fire was put out about 30 minutes later after over 40 firefighting vehicles were mobilized.

“I heard a loud bang and saw flames and smoke. … Everyone was panicking,” a male passenger said.

Multiple photos and videos of the incident, which took place on the day of Japan’s general election, were posted on social media by eyewitnesses. People were seen climbing out of train windows onto the platform after the doors failed to immediately open when the train stopped. Screaming could be heard and someone saying, “Run away.”

Police officers were seen entering the train car where the suspect was seated. The man reportedly did not resist being taken into custody.